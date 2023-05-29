What lies behind India’s missing wombs problem? | In Focus podcast

May 29, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Last month, the Supreme Court directed all States and Union Territories in the country to follow guidelines formulated by the Union Health Ministry to monitor “unnecessary” hysterectomies being performed. A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a woman’s uterus, and sometimes, the surrounding organs and tissues.

The PIL petition that the Supreme Court acted on, was filed in 2013 by Dr Narendra Gupta, a public health activist, who, found during his work in Rajasthan, that many women, primarily those from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Communities, who were still in their twenties and thirties, had undergone hysterectomies after being told that this was the only option they had to deal with the gynaecological problem they had come in with. Reports from multiple parts of India have indicated that is a widespread problem. Economically disadvantaged women sometimes feel coerced into getting their uterus removed so that they continue to work through the month without the problem of menstrual bleeding and pain, lack of hygiene and sanitation contributes to gynaecological problems and money for the surgery often leads to debt. On the other side, are some hospitals that perform a large number of these surgeries.

What do the Supreme Court’s guidelines now mandate? Is women’s health not given enough priority in India? How can the issue of missing wombs be comprehensively dealt with?

Guest: Dr Narendra Gupta, a public health activist, advisor to NGO Prayas and also associated with Jan Swasthya Abhiyan

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

