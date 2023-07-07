HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What lies ahead for GST in India? | In Focus podcast

Pratik Jain speaks to us about the 6-year journey of the Goods and Services Tax in India, and what the road ahead looks like.

July 07, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

July 1 this year marked the 6th year since the Goods and Services Tax was implemented. The average monthly collection in the first year was sub-₹1 lakh crore. Now, the government expects ₹1.5 lakh crore to be the norm, with its eye ₹2 lakh crore for the near future. At the start, there were several changes that naysayers felt made compliance difficult. Others said these were necessary prerequisites for a smooth run later. Pratik Jain, Partner and National Leader for Indirect Tax in PwC India joins us today to share his perspectives on how the 6-year run has been and what the road ahead looks like.

Guest: Pratik Jain, Partner and National Leader for Indirect Tax in PwC India

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanina.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.