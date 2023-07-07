What lies ahead for GST in India? | In Focus podcast

July 07, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

July 1 this year marked the 6th year since the Goods and Services Tax was implemented. The average monthly collection in the first year was sub-₹1 lakh crore. Now, the government expects ₹1.5 lakh crore to be the norm, with its eye ₹2 lakh crore for the near future. At the start, there were several changes that naysayers felt made compliance difficult. Others said these were necessary prerequisites for a smooth run later. Pratik Jain, Partner and National Leader for Indirect Tax in PwC India joins us today to share his perspectives on how the 6-year run has been and what the road ahead looks like.

Guest: Pratik Jain, Partner and National Leader for Indirect Tax in PwC India

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanina.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: