What lies ahead for Britain under Starmer? | In Focus podcast

The Labour Party has scored an emphatic victory in the July 4 British general elections, and Keir Starmer is all set to be the new Prime Minister replacing Rishi Sunak.

Ending 14 years of Conservative rule, Labour look all set to win about 410 of a total of 650 seats, with Sunak’s party way behind at 144, the BBC reported. Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform Party won a paltry number of seats but picked up 14 percent of the vote. Farage won a seat in Parliament on his 8th attempt. The Liberal Democrats are expected to win 58 seats.

Labour’s vote percentage only increased by about four percentage points over 2019, adding up to a little over 36 per cent of the votes cast. On their part, the Conservatives lost as much as 20 per cent of their vote from 2019.

So, what lies ahead for Britain under Starmer?

Guest: Andrew Whitehead, historian, lecturer and journalist. Former editor of the BBC World Service.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

