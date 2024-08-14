What lies ahead for Bangladesh? | In Focus podcast

The fifth of August changed the course of history in Bangladesh. The images of a once-powerful Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country in a helicopter will remain etched in memory for the momentous change it marked.

A government led by the high-profile Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, once the target of Sheikh Hasina’s high-handed actions, has taken charge of the country. It has, significantly, two young leaders from the student movement that took the county by storm and led to the far-reaching changes.

Mr. Yunus and his government are taking steps to assure the minority Hindu community that they are safe in the country in the wake of attacks in many places. As the euphoria of change dims, the spotlight will be on how the interim government performs. What the students do in the days and weeks ahead will also be watched. They have already demonstrated their influence.

So, what do all these life-changing events spell for Bangladesh? We discuss this in the episode.

Guest: Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star newspaper.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

