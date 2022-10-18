What is the state of Indian private sector investment? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar October 18, 2022

Dr. Niranjan Rajadhyaksha speaks to us on the Finance Minister’s appeal to increase private investments in the country, and if there are concerns from the government’s side.

The Finance Minister recently addressed the Indian industry, urging them to step up investments in the country with confidence. She also asked them why they were like Lord Hanuman, who had to be reminded of his own strength. Why did she make this appeal? What is the status of private investment in this country? The government has budgeted for higher public spending this fiscal year, but could this have come earlier, to help crowd in private investment? Guest: Dr. Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, CEO and Senior Fellow at Artha Global, and previously the Research Director of IDFC Institute. Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



