What is the significance of India’s four gold medals at the Women’s World Boxing Championships? | In Focus podcast

What is the significance of India's four gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships?

Y.B. Sarangi speaks to us about India’s win in the 13th edition of Women’s World Boxing Championships and controversies around the event.

March 31, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

India’s women boxers have created history by winning four golds at the IBA World Boxing Championships that just concluded in Delhi. India topped the medals table, matching its best ever performance of 2006. The golden girls this time around were Nitu Ghangas (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and Saweety Boora (81kg).

What is the significance of India’s performance in the context of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, and the 2024 Paris Olympics? Can India replicate this outcome at the Olympics? And is India slowly turning into a global hub for women’s boxing, as is being asserted by some observers?

Guest: Y.B. Sarangi from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

