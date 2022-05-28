Podcast

What is the impact of fuel duty cuts on inflation? | In Focus podcast

The Union Government last week cut excise duties on fuel sales in a bid to temper galloping inflation. Is such a move enough to tame retail inflation? Are there other factors that are spurring retail consumer prices? If so, are there levers that the government can move to arrest a further deterioration?

Guest: Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ratings

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan


