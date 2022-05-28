What is the impact of fuel duty cuts on inflation? | In Focus podcast
Aditi Nayar speaks to us on whether the government’s move to cut excise duties on fuel sales is enough to tame retail inflation
The Union Government last week cut excise duties on fuel sales in a bid to temper galloping inflation. Is such a move enough to tame retail inflation? Are there other factors that are spurring retail consumer prices? If so, are there levers that the government can move to arrest a further deterioration?
Guest: Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ratings
Host: K. Bharat Kumar
Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan
