What is the impact of fuel duty cuts on inflation? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar May 28, 2022 18:59 IST

Aditi Nayar speaks to us on whether the government’s move to cut excise duties on fuel sales is enough to tame retail inflation

The Union Government last week cut excise duties on fuel sales in a bid to temper galloping inflation. Is such a move enough to tame retail inflation? Are there other factors that are spurring retail consumer prices? If so, are there levers that the government can move to arrest a further deterioration? Guest: Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ratings Host: K. Bharat Kumar Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



