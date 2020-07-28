What is the actual level of disengagement along the LAC? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

India and China head into yet another round of commander-level talks this week and in the weeks since the disengagement of troops along the LAC was announced and government sources were declared that Chinese troops had pulled back, it’s now clear that the situation on the ground is a lot more complicated. To what level has disengagement happened, what remains to be done and is there a timeline at all for the process?

Guest: Dinakar Peri, Defence Correspondent, The Hindu; Vijaita Singh, correspondent for Home Ministry and National Security.

