What is India’s tiger census not telling us? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

The 2020 tiger census numbers were recently released with much fanfare. And the headline is that India is home to 70% of the world’s tiger population. But is the methodology by which the census is conducted outdated? And could we actually be doing a lot more to increase our tiger population?

Guest: Ullas Karanth, Director, Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru.

