What is behind the escalating violence in healthcare spaces in India | In Focus podcast 

For nearly a month now, the country has been rocked by protests by medical professionals—services at many hospitals stalled, at many others, healthcare staff wore black badges while working, and in Kolkata, the epicentre of the protests, doctors have now begun telemedicine services to help patients while they continue their protest. The agitations began after the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protesting healthcare workers are demanding, among other things, speedy justice for the victim as well as a Central law that protect healthcare workers and spaces. The Kolkata case, they point out is not the first: there have been scores of incidents of violence against healthcare workers across the country and the problem is escalating.

What are the reasons behind violence in healthcare spaces in India? How many States have laws to protect healthcare professionals and why is there no Central law despite a 2019 draft bill? How can the government, the medical community and other stakeholders help build trust in the medical system once again?

Guests: Aatmika Nair and Uma Gupta of the Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR)

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

