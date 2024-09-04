GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What is behind the escalating violence in healthcare spaces in India | In Focus podcast 

Aatmika Nair and Uma Gupta outline how and why violence in healthcare settings takes place, how this affects the medical community and patients, and discuss what solutions could help tackle the issue. 

Published - September 04, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

For nearly a month now, the country has been rocked by protests by medical professionals—services at many hospitals stalled, at many others, healthcare staff wore black badges while working, and in Kolkata, the epicentre of the protests, doctors have now begun telemedicine services to help patients while they continue their protest. The agitations began after the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

The protesting healthcare workers are demanding, among other things, speedy justice for the victim as well as a Central law that protect healthcare workers and spaces. The Kolkata case, they point out is not the first: there have been scores of incidents of violence against healthcare workers across the country and the problem is escalating. 

What are the reasons behind violence in healthcare spaces in India? How many States have laws to protect healthcare professionals and why is there no Central law despite a 2019 draft bill? How can the government, the medical community and other stakeholders help build trust in the medical system once again? 

Guests: Aatmika Nair and Uma Gupta of the Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR) 

Host: Zubeda Hamid 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. 

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: 

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.