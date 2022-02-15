What drives the business of IPL auctions? | In Focus podcast
Joy Bhattacharjya speaks to us on what makes the IPL tick and the business that drives its commercial success.
Cricket’s Indian Premier League, known popularly as IPL, is valued at a staggering 50,000 crore rupees. In 2008, when the IPL was launched, not many would have thought it would not only be a mega commercial success but become a magnet for international players. Another round of player auctions has just been concluded with a top sale tag of over 15 crores for an individual cricketer.
So, what makes the IPL tick and tick loudly?
Guest: Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of Prime Volleyball League and former Team Director of Kolkata Knight Riders. He is also an analyst for cricbuzz.com.
Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan
