Podcast

What drives the business of IPL auctions? | In Focus podcast

Cricket’s Indian Premier League, known popularly as IPL, is valued at a staggering 50,000 crore rupees. In 2008, when the IPL was launched, not many would have thought it would not only be a mega commercial success but become a magnet for international players. Another round of player auctions has just been concluded with a top sale tag of over 15 crores for an individual cricketer.

So, what makes the IPL tick and tick loudly?

Guest: Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of Prime Volleyball League and former Team Director of Kolkata Knight Riders. He is also an analyst for cricbuzz.com.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
IPL
sport
cricket

Printable version | Feb 15, 2022 6:29:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/what-drives-the-business-of-ipl-auctions-in-focus-podcast/article65052362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY