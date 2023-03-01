What does the Q3 GDP data mean for India? | In Focus podcast

March 01, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

GDP data for India in the Oct-Dec 2022 quarter has given out mixed signals. Of concern are a contraction in manufacturing despite a let up in input costs as well as the slowing growth in the high-contact services sectors. Still, the government seems confident of 7% growth in FY23 despite a revised growth rate data put out for FY22 at 9.1%. What does the near future hold for India?

Guest: Yuvika Singhal, Economist at QuantEco, an economics research firm.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, De[uty Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

