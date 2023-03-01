HamberMenu
What does the Q3 GDP data mean for India? | In Focus podcast

Yuvika Singhal speaks to us on the GDP data for India in the third quarter of 2022, and what the near future holds for the country.

March 01, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

GDP data for India in the Oct-Dec 2022 quarter has given out mixed signals. Of concern are a contraction in manufacturing despite a let up in input costs as well as the slowing growth in the high-contact services sectors. Still, the government seems confident of 7% growth in FY23 despite a revised growth rate data put out for FY22 at 9.1%. What does the near future hold for India? 

Guest: Yuvika Singhal, Economist at QuantEco, an economics research firm.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, De[uty Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

