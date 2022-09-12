What does the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 mean for ordinary consumers and farmers – Part 1 | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath September 12, 2022 19:01 IST

Dr. Sudha Mahalingam speaks to us on the history of the Electricity Bill, and the important provisions of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Union Power Ministry introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha on August 8. The Power Minister said at the stage of introduction that the Bill could be moved to the Energy Standing Committee of Parliament for broader consultations. But the Opposition has questioned the introduction of the Bill, saying that the Centre has broken the promise made to the farmers that this Bill will not be brought to Parliament. Opposition MPs have also said that the Bill is not only anti-farmer, but also anti-constitutional, and against the spirit of federalism. There are also concerns that the Bill may lead to the end of subsidies for farmers and poor consumers. In the first part of this two-part Deep Dive series, we take a detailed look at the history of the Electricity Bill and power sector reforms going back to the 1990s, and decode the implications of the key provisions of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Guest: Dr. Sudha Mahalingam, Energy Economist and Scholar. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



