What does RBI’s current monetary policy mean for India’s economy? | In Focus podcast

Lekha Chakraborty joins us to share her perspective on the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to extend the pause on the rate.

June 12, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to continue to retain the benchmark interest rate at 6.5%. Its estimate for inflation in FY24 is at 5.1% which is lower than the upper tolerance limit of 6% but still higher than the desired midpoint level of 4%. 

Given the RBI’s, and other central banks’, hawkish view on rates, where does India’s economy stand? Would the impetus for economic growth have to come from an accommodative fiscal policy?

Guest: Lekha Chakraborty, Professor, NIPFP and Member, Board of Management, International Institute of Public Finance ( IIPF), Munich shares her perspectives with us on the subject.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

