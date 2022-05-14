What does Bongbong Marcos’ election mean for the Philippines? | In Focus podcast

Ravi Velloor speaks to us on Bongbong Marcos’ prospective political practice and foreign policy vis-a-vis China and the U.S.

Ravi Velloor speaks to us on Bongbong Marcos’ prospective political practice and foreign policy vis-a-vis China and the U.S.

The still unofficial victory of Bongbong Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, in the Philippine presidential election, is both comprehensive and complete. A family that had to flee the country is now back in power.

For those familiar with the country’s politics, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Powered by Facebook and other forms of social media, the narrative around the Marcos family was carefully altered over the years.

Bongbong replaces strongman President Roberto Duterte, a polarizing figure in the country’s politics. Will Bongbong be like his father or Duterte in his political practice? Or will he prove to be a surprise package?

The Philippines, which has had a long-standing alliance with the United States, has to contend with an increasingly assertive China. What will be Bongbong’s foreign policy?

Guest: Ravi Velloor, Singapore-based columnist and Associate Editor of . The Straits Times

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, and former Southeast Asia Correspondent, The Hindu.

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan