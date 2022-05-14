Podcast

What does Bongbong Marcos’ election mean for the Philippines? | In Focus podcast

The still unofficial victory of Bongbong Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, in the Philippine presidential election, is both comprehensive and complete. A family that had to flee the country is now back in power.

For those familiar with the country’s politics, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Powered by Facebook and other forms of social media, the narrative around the Marcos family was carefully altered over the years.

Bongbong replaces strongman President Roberto Duterte, a polarizing figure in the country’s politics. Will Bongbong be like his father or Duterte in his political practice? Or will he prove to be a surprise package?

The Philippines, which has had a long-standing alliance with the United States, has to contend with an increasingly assertive China. What will be Bongbong’s foreign policy?

Guest: Ravi Velloor, Singapore-based columnist and Associate Editor of . The Straits Times

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, and former Southeast Asia Correspondent, The Hindu.

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
national elections
Philippines

Printable version | May 14, 2022 6:05:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/what-does-bongbong-marcos-election-mean-for-the-philippines-in-focus-podcast/article65413754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY