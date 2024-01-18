What do we know about India’s new ICU guidelines | In Focus podcast 

January 18, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Having a loved one in intensive care at a hospital is an experience many of us have gone through, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s a stressful time, what with the strain of a relative being ill, the decisions you may have to take, and the costs you have to tackle. What should ICU care look like in India? The Union Health Ministry recently released a list of guidelines that list out criteria for ICU admissions and discharges, the role of intensivists or critical care specialists in the ICU and the patient as well as the family’s right to refuse admission.

What do these guidelines say? How do doctors usually deal with consent in ICU settings? What happens if there is a difference of opinion between patients and doctors when it comes to ICU care?

Guest: Dr Ram E Rajagopalan, Past President, Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine and the head of intensive care at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston