View from Dhaka: What do the people of Bangladesh want? | In Focus podcast

Kallol Bhattacherjee joins us from Dhaka to tell us what people in Bangladesh expect from the new government, the possibility of constitutional changes, India-Bangladesh relations, and the safety of minority communities.

Published - August 26, 2024 04:57 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Bangladesh is in the midst of tumultuous change. After former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as ‘Chief Adviser’ to an interim government. Meanwhile, with Hasina out, the future of the Awami League looks uncertain. The Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is back in the reckoning, and so is the Jamaat-e-Islami.

India’s policy towards Bangladesh ‘completely failed’, says BNP leader Amir Khasru

What do the people of Bangladesh expect from the interim government? Will there be changes to the Constitution in the near future? Did Indian foreign policy miss a trick or two in anticipating and/or responding to these changes in its neighbourhood? What is the situation with regard to the safety of minorities?

Guest: Kallol Bhattacherjee from The Hindu’s Delhi Bureau

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / In Focus Podcast / Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh

