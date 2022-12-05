What do the new e-commerce customer review norms mean? | In Focus podcast

December 05, 2022 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Last month, the government’s Department of Consumer Affairs brought out norms that e-commerce websites must adhere to for customer reviews. Fake reviews that prop up products tend to lure customers into purchasing them in the belief that others have had a good experience.

What other aspects do these standards cover? Are all of the norms mandatory? Anything else the government ought to have done?

To share his perspectives with us today, we have Mihir Mahajan, Adjunct Fellow at the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru. He teaches topics in technology policy such as competition policy, intellectual property and algorithm audits. His prior work includes research on online reputation systems to understand how consumers use reviews and the economic impact of having a good online reputation.

Guest: Mihir Mahajan, Adjunct Fellow at the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor-Business, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

