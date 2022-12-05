  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Henderson, Saka and Kane score as England reaches quarterfinals

What do the new e-commerce customer review norms mean? | In Focus podcast

Mihir Mahajan speaks to us on the recent e-commerce customer review norms, and how this affects the experience from a customer point of view.

December 05, 2022 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

Last month, the government’s Department of Consumer Affairs brought out norms that e-commerce websites must adhere to for customer reviews. Fake reviews that prop up products tend to lure customers into purchasing them in the belief that others have had a good experience.

What other aspects do these standards cover? Are all of the norms mandatory? Anything else the government ought to have done? 

To share his perspectives with us today, we have Mihir Mahajan, Adjunct Fellow at the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru. He teaches topics in technology policy such as competition policy, intellectual property and algorithm audits. His prior work includes research on online reputation systems to understand how consumers use reviews and the economic impact of having a good online reputation. 

Guest: Mihir Mahajan, Adjunct Fellow at the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor-Business, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to kore In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / electronic commerce

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.