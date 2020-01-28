What do the Australia Fires tell us about climate change and the future? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Over the past few months Australia has seen some of the worst bushfires in its history, devastating land, property and wildlife as they have swept along the continent. At the time of our recording this episode, fire season is still on and warnings continue to be issued in several States. What caused the severity of this crisis in Australia and what lessons can the rest of the world take from it?

Guest: Ken Thompson, former Deputy Commissioner, New South Wales Fire and Rescue

Catch the best of The Hindu’s podcasts now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher