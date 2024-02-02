GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What can we expect from Pakistan’s parliamentary elections 2024? | In Focus podcast

Shahzeb Jillani speaks to us about the intricacies of the upcoming National Assembly elections in Pakistan, and the scope of major political parties and leaders in the country. 

February 02, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Pakistan goes to the polls on the 8th of February to elect members of what will be its 16th lower House or National Assembly.

The polls come just as former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been convicted in two successive cases and stands debarred from contesting elections. His party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, or PTI as it is known, is fighting with its back to the wall.

Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif fancies his chances of becoming Prime Minister for an unprecedented fourth term. Many analysts believe that he has the blessings of the Army establishment on this occasion.

The Pakistan People’s Party of Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari is also in the electoral fray, with Bilawal Bhutto training his guns on Nawaz Sharif.

A far-right Islamist Party, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, could cut votes of mainstream parties. It is a party to be watched.

Guest: Shahzeb Jillani, co-host of Dawn TV’s current affairs show, Zara Hut Kay. He has also worked with the BBC.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

