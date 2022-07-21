What can the world do to help Sri Lanka? | The Hindu Parley podcast

July 21, 2022 20:22 IST

Sri Lanka needs all its creditors to come together and give it some breathing space

On July 20, acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected the President of Sri Lanka. The Indian government, which held an all-party meeting on the crisis in the island nation, said that “fiscal prudence and responsible governance” are the lessons to be learnt from the crisis in Sri Lanka and that there should not be a “culture of freebies”. India promised to be supportive of Sri Lanka, which is struggling to deal with the devastation caused by the economic crisis. In such a scenario, what must the world, and India in particular, do to help Sri Lanka?

Here we discuss the question.

Guests: D. Subbarao, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Nirupama Rao, former Foreign Secretary

Host: Suhasini Haidar

