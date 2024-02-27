GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What can India learn from the recent shifts in geoeconomics? | In Focus podcast

Biswajit Dhar speaks to us about the lessons India can learn from China to bolster foreign investments, and what countries like Vietnam are doing to increase their exports.

February 27, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

The headline in a recent article was arresting – India fears losing out to China in smartphone exports race. Another broke the news that Mexico had overtaken China for the first time in 20 years as the largest exporter to the US. One more said – loud and clear at t that – that India should realise that Vietnam, and not China, was the major competitor.  

There are a few dots we can connect to see a common thread in all these that should interest us – The world wants to move away from China but that cannot be done in entirety overnight because of the scale that the country has built. But there are some parts of the global supply chain that are indeed moving. Is India poised to benefit from this? What lessons does the China model hold for India? And what is it that countries such as Vietnam are doing right to bolster foreign investments that are in turn spurring those countries’ exports? 

Guest: Biswajit Dhar, Distinguished Professor, Centre for Social Development. 

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

