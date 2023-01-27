HamberMenu
What are the private sector investment levels in India? Pre-Budget Analysis Part 2 | In Focus podcast

K. Ravichandran speaks to us on the levels of private sector investment in the country, and the effect that the PLI scheme has in bringing investments.  

January 27, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

Private capital expenditure has been anaemic for a few years now, a state of affairs that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Business hates ambiguity and in the last three years, ambiguity alone has ruled our personal and professional lives. As we seek leave behind the pandemic impact and head into another Budget season, it’s time to review private sector investment levels in the country and the effect of the Production-linked Incentive scheme in bringing in investments.

Guest: Mr. K. Ravichandran, Executive Vice President & Chief Rating Officer at ICRA. 

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada venkatausbramnain.

