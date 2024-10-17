GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What are the objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024? | In Focus podcast

Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi speaks to us about what the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill seeks to do, and what the objections are against it.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:04 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Union government recently introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the 1995 Waqf Act. The provisions of the 1995 law govern the administration of waqfs—properties endowed for charitable or religious purpose under Islamic law. But Opposition parties have accused the government of trying to undermine the religious rights of Muslims through this amendment, which is titled, ‘Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 2024.

The government, on its part, has claimed that this legislation is aimed at enhancing “the efficiency of the administration and management of the waqf properties.”

However, following a public outcry, the draft Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for closer scrutiny. When the JPC sought written suggestions from the public, it received a staggering 1.2 crore suggestions. Earlier this week, when the JPC gathered for a meeting, the Opposition members of the Committee walked out, alleging that the panel was not functioning as per the rules and regulations.

What exactly does the proposed Bill seek to do? What are the objections to it? Did the government involve Muslim stakeholders before or while coming up with the draft Bill? And what’s the way forward?

Guest: Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, advocate-on-record with the Supreme Court of India.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

