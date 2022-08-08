What are the implications of the Supreme Court’s PMLA judgement? | In Focus podcast
Neha Singhal speaks to us on the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and whether it should be challenged.
On July 27, the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on a batch of around 200 petitions that had challenged various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The judgment, titled Vijay Madanlal Choudhury & Ors vs Union of India & Ors, has led to grave concerns about further erosion of constitutional protections for personal and civil liberties.
The Opposition has said that it will move a review petition on the verdict and that all the amendments made to the Act in 2010 through the money Bill route should be nullified. What are the problematic provisions of the PMLA? What has been the apex court’s reasoning in upholding those provisions? How will it impact constitutional safeguards for liberty going forward?
Guest: Neha Singhal, the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, New Delhi
Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
