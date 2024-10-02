GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What are the implications of Hassan Nasrallah’s death for Lebanon and Gaza? | In Focus podcast

Iftikhar Gilani speaks to us about whether Hezbollah can handle the assassination of Nasrallah, and what is Israel’s end game in Lebanon. 

Published - October 02, 2024 03:49 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Last week Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in aerial strikes over a southern suburb of Beirut, raising fears of a sharp escalation and expansion of the conflict across the region.

Even after the killing of the Hezbollah chief along with a host of senior commanders, Israel has kept up its bombardment of Lebanon and Beirut. Hezbollah spokespersons have defiantly stated that they are ready for a land invasion from Israel. Meanwhile, the US has committed to additional troop deployments in the region. And yesterday, in a video message addressed directly to the people of Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Iran will “finally be free” and that moment will come “sooner than people think”.

What are the larger implications of the Nasrallah assassination? Can Hezbollah survive this loss? And what is Israel’s end game in Lebanon?

Guest: Iftikhar Gilani, a senior journalist who has reported for three decades from South Asia and the Middle East and is currently based in Ankara.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Published - October 02, 2024 03:49 pm IST

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.