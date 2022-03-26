What are the complex geopolitical questions underpinning the Russia-Ukraine crisis? | In Focus podcast

Narayan Lakshman March 26, 2022 18:00 IST

Narayan Lakshman March 26, 2022 18:00 IST

Suriya Jayanti speaks to us on the different geopolitical factors that shape the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine crosses the one-month mark, there have been calls for cessation of hostilities from across the world even as the devastating human and physical toll of the conflict become increasingly clear. While there is a glimmer of hope in the form of potential negotiations between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin of Ukraine and Russia respectively, some of the complex geopolitical questions underpinning the crisis, including those relating to the role of NATO, remain unresolved. Guest: Suriya Jayanti, former U.S. diplomat and energy advisor who served as the U.S. Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv until 2020. She is now the co-founder of an alternative energy and decarbonization firm working in Ukraine and elsewhere. Host: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



