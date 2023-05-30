What are OTT aggregators and what can they do for you? | In Focus podcast

May 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The rise of OTT platforms have transformed the entertainment market the world over. At present, there are 50 to 60 OTT streaming platforms operating in India, presenting the consumer with a bewildering array of entertainment options to choose from. In this scenario, a new breed of players is emerging in India: the OTT aggregator. Platforms such as OTTPlay, YuppTV Scope, and Tata Play Binge are bundling multiple OTT offerings in a single place, promising ease of selection and cost savings for the end user.

But how reliable are these OTT aggregators? How robust is their value proposition? And are there any scams going on in this space that consumers need to be wary of?

Guest: Aroon Deep, The Hindu’s tech policy correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: