Podcast

What are India’s prospects in the 2022 Commonwealth Games? | In Focus podcast

G. SampathJuly 28, 2022 14:59 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 14:59 IST

The 22 nd edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) is taking place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. After the Tokyo Olympics, where India returned with its best ever medals tally, expectations from the Indian contingent are high. In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, India finished third in the medals tally, behind Australia and England, with 66 medals. Our best performance ever was in the 2010 Games held in Delhi, where we won over 100 medals.

What are India’s prospects in Birmingham? Who are our most bankable contenders? And with shooting out of the CWG this year, can India finish in the top 5 in the medal standings?

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports), The Hindu

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

