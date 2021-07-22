What are India’s prospects at the Tokyo Olympics? | In Focus podcast

Rakesh Rao tell us what’s in store in the coming weeks in Japan, both within the sporting arena and beyond

With the Tokyo Olympics finally kicking off this week, one year late, there is both excitement as well as uncertainty around the event. Tokyo is still under a COVID emergency, and there are many who worry that the Olympics shouldn’t become a public health catastrophe. In Japan itself, public opinion is sharply divided. In fact, one of the biggest Olympic sponsors, Toyota, has said that they won’t be running TV ads in Japan – which is one indicator of the public mood about the Games.

But despite the misgivings around the pandemic, the show is set to go on, and in India, there is already plenty of buzz about medal prospects. We try and get a sense of what’s in store in the coming weeks in Japan, both within the sporting arena and beyond.

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor, Sports, at The Hindu

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu