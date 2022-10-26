What a third term for XI Jinping means for China, India and the rest of the world | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah October 26, 2022 16:15 IST

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on the key takeaways from the party congress and what Xi Jinping obtaining a third term as Chinese President means for the rest of the world.

In China, the winner has taken all. After obtaining an unprecedented third term, Chinese President and Communist Party general secretary, Xi Jinping, has packed the politburo standing committee with his own nominees. Xi has emerged as king and king-maker from the just-concluded party congress in Beijing. It was expected that the Premier would stay on in the powerful standing committee but Xi has had his way – six members are of his choice – many of the new entrants have worked closely with the President in the past. The seventh member is Xi himself. Apart from achieving full control of the party and government, Xi has also packed the powerful Central Military Commission with his nominees. The President has also promoted three generals who served in the Western Theatre Command, which borders India, with key posts. So, what are the takeaways from the party Congress? How will it impact China internally and the rest of the world? Will it mean business as usual with India or will there be any departures? Guest: Ananth Krishnan, Beijing-based China Correspondent of The Hindu. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



