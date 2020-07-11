We are still in crisis and need a full reset of India-China ties: former NSA Shivshankar Menon | The Hindu In Focus podcast

In this interview with The Hindu’s National and Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar, former National Security Advisor and former ambassador to China, Shivshankar Menon, perhaps the country’s foremost authority on India-China ties, assesses the recent disengagement along the LAC. What we’re seeing now, he warns, “is more of the same strategy that China has followed in the South China sea, where she changes facts on the ground, presents you with a fait accompli, takes two steps forward and then negotiates one step back”.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in