Was pilot suicide the reason for the China Eastern crash? | In Focus podcast

Ananth Krishnan May 23, 2022 20:00 IST

Mohan Ranganathan speaks to us on how pilot suicides that caused air disasters in the past, how a pilot can bring down a plane, and the lessons for aviation going forward.

The March 21, 2022 crash of China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 was one of China’s worst aviation disasters, killing all 132 people on board. Investigations are on-going to determine how a Boeing 737-800 suddenly plunged into a near-vertical descent into the mountains of southern China from cruising altitude in normal weather conditions. On May 17, 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. investigators, that flight data indicated someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the plane. In this episode, Mohan Ranganathan explains how pilot suicides have caused air disasters in the past, how a pilot can bring down a plane, and the lessons for aviation going forward. Guest: Mohan Ranganathan, air safety expert, former airline pilot and instructor on Boeing 737s, former member of Civil Aviation Safety Advisory Council Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



