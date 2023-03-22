Wagner Group: Russian mercenary outfit or a proxy for the Kremlin in different parts of the globe? | In Focus podcast

March 22, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The Wagner Group has been at the forefront of Russian gains in eastern Ukraine, especially in the battle for the town of Bakhmut. It was also in the news over attempts by members of the U.S. Congress to label it as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), but strangely enough, the Biden administration is opposed to such a labelling. In another related development, President Vladimir Putin has just signed a new law criminalising the spreading of “fake” or “discrediting” information about the Wagner units fighting in Ukraine.

So, what exactly is the Wagner group? Is it a group of mercenary soldiers? Is it a Private Military Company (PMC)? What was it up to in different parts of the world over the past decade, and what has been its role so far in the Ukraine war?

Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

