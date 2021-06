32 years on after the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square incident in Beijing, we are in conversation today with Vijay Gokhale, then a young diplomat serving in Beijing, who was a witness to the drama that unfolded. The events of that summer would not only set the course for China's politics but would also re-define its relationship with the world. Mr Gokhale’s new book, Tiananmen Square: The Making of a Protest, provides a unique Indian perspective to the protest.

Host: Suhasini Haidar