Podcast

V. Sriram on Chennai's remarkable inter-religious amity and ability to take cultural values along with progress | The Madras Week Podcast 

In this podcast coinciding with Madras day celebrations, authors who are connected to Chennai talk about the city. In this episode, entrepreneur, writer and historian V. Sriram talks about how Chennai stands out among most other cities because of its inter-religious amity and ability to stay rooted to its cultural values despite undergoing transformation. He talks about the special place the Kapaleeswarar temple holds in his heart and how his interest in the city's history has now reached a level of obsession.

Guest: V. Sriram, historian, writer and entrepreneur

Sep 1, 2020

