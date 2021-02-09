Podcast

Uttarakhand floods: an update on rescue operations and what caused the event | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

This episode is a quick update on the flash floods in Uttarakhand that happened on Sunday and it’s split into two parts. We’ll briefly give you an update on the rescue operations that are still underway and we’ll also go into a slightly longer discussion as we know more now about what caused these floods and how such events might be linked to climate change and the building of hydropower plants in the region.

Guests: Jacob Koshy and Vijaita Singh

