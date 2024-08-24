GIFT a SubscriptionGift
US Open 2024: Preview and analysis of the men’s and women’s draw | In Focus podcasts

N. Sudarshan speaks to us about what we can expect from the US Open 2024, and what the prospects are for Indian hope Sumit Nagal.

Published - August 24, 2024 04:13 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, kicks off on Monday, with all the top players in attendance on both the men’s and women’s sections. The draw is out, and interestingly for Novak Djokovic, who will be seeking a 25th Slam, his three biggest challengers—Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner—are all on the opposite side of the draw, which means he won’t meet them before the final.

World No. 1 Sinner enters the event under the cloud of a doping controversy, and it remains to be seen if that affects his game or preparations. On the women’s side, as usual, the Big Three – Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina -- remain the favourites, with a couple of dark horses in the likes of Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini.

Who are the stars in form? Which are the match-ups to look out for? And what are the prospects for Indian hope Sumit Nagal?

Guest: N. Sudarshan from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

