US Open 2023: Predictable winners yet full of surprises | In Focus podcast

As Djokovic and Gauff celebrate their victories at the US Open, Sudarshan Narayanan highlights the crucial moments of the tournament and shares his observations.

September 12, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

After two weeks of high octane tennis, the US Open has produced two new champions in men’s and women’s singles. Novak Djokovic has claimed a record 24th Grand Slam. And Coco Gauff has finally fulfilled her promise with a victory over the new world number 1, Aryna Sabalenka.

Some of the match-ups were intriguing, and so were their outcomes – Medvedev versus Alcaraz, for instance, and also Karolina Muchova versus Coco Gauff. The tournament has also produced two new world number 1s – Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka. But how long are they likely to hold on to their perch?

Guest: Sudarshan Narayanan from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

