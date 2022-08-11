Understanding the trajectory of interest rates | In Focus podcast
Abheek Barua speaks to us on the trajectory of interest rate moves going forward and how it should tango in consonance with other macroeconomic indicators
Earlier this month, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points in its ongoing efforts to rein in inflation that has persistently stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance band of 6% for six months running. The interest rate increase takes the policy repo rate to 5.4%, and, more significantly, to a level last seen in the pre-pandemic second quarter of fiscal 2019-20.
Guest: Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank
Host: K. Bharat Kumar
Edited by Reenu Cyriac
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.