Understanding the trajectory of interest rates | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar August 11, 2022 17:51 IST

Abheek Barua speaks to us on the trajectory of interest rate moves going forward and how it should tango in consonance with other macroeconomic indicators

Earlier this month, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points in its ongoing efforts to rein in inflation that has persistently stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance band of 6% for six months running. The interest rate increase takes the policy repo rate to 5.4%, and, more significantly, to a level last seen in the pre-pandemic second quarter of fiscal 2019-20. Guest: Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank Host: K. Bharat Kumar Edited by Reenu Cyriac



