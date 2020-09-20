Understanding the discovery of phosphine gas on Venus | The Hindu In Focus podcast

In a massive scientific discovery, a team of international scientists has detected traces of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus. On Earth, phosphine is produced by bacteria thriving in oxygen-starved environments. Crucially, it is considered as a marker for life. The researchers said that their research provided evidence “for anomalous & unexplained chemistry" on Venus. The possibilities for what this means for science, for the long search for life outside earth, are endless.

Guest: Prajval Shastri, astrophysicist, Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

