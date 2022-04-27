Ukraine War: What are the chances of a resolution after two months of fighting? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath April 27, 2022 19:20 IST

Stanly Johny speaks to us on where Ukraine and Russia stand after two months of fighting, and whether their stakes have changed

Ukraine War: What are the chances of a resolution after two months of fighting? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Stanly Johny speaks to us on where Ukraine and Russia stand after two months of fighting, and whether their stakes have changed

It is now exactly two months since the start of the Ukraine war. What many expected to be a quick assault resulting in Russian control over Ukraine has devolved into a grinding war of attrition. While Russia has made territorial gains, it has also suffered heavy losses. The Ukrainian armed forces have been putting up a stiff fight, especially around urban centers, and the national capital of Kyiv is still free. In the meantime, the West, led by the U.S. and NATO, has been supporting the Ukrainian resistance in two ways: by keeping up a steady supply of military and economic aid, and by imposing heavy economic sanctions on Russia. Russia, on its part, has been recalibrating its military strategy. So far, diplomatic efforts – including the Istanbul talks, which raised hopes of a ceasefire — to broker peace have failed. Meanwhile, civilian casualties continue to mount. So, where do the parties to the conflict stand after two months of heavy fighting? How have their stakes changed? Have their political positions hardened or softened, compared to two months ago? Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



Our code of editorial values