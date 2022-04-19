Podcast

UGC’s two courses facility: How will this pan out in practice? | In Focus podcast

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on April 12 that students can now pursue two full-time academic courses in physical mode, simultaneously. It has also issued a set of guidelines for the same.

What prompted the UGC to come up with this option – was there a demand for it from students or educational institutions? Will this option increase the competitive pressure on all students – to spend their under-graduation years slogging away on two degrees rather than one? And will the two modes of education – formal (in classroom) and informal (online/distance learning) – deliver the same quality and level of credentials?

Guest: Dr. Maya John, who teacher of history at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan


Apr 19, 2022

