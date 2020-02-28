The stories told by Hemani Bhandari and Jatin Anand offer differing perspectives on the riots that took place in Delhi in the last few days, originating around the Citizenship Amendment Act before appearing to take on a purely communal colour. Hemani describes some chilling scenes from the immediate outbreak of violence and Jatin reports on the aftermath of the first two days of the clashes.
Two ground reports on the Delhi violence | In Focus podcast
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Next Story