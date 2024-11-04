Trump vs Harris: Who has the upper hand on the eve of polling day? | In Focus podcast

Americans are all set to pick their 47th president on November 5. The campaigning has been one of the most fractious in US history, and the stakes have perhaps never been higher.

With the Trump campaign focused on immigration and Harris on women’s rights, whose narrative has won? With just a couple of days of campaigning left, where do the candidates stand with regard to key constituencies such as Latinos, Blacks, especially Black men, Arab/Muslim communities, and women? And who is ahead in the battleground states?

Guest: Sanjay Ruparelia, Associate Professor, Jarislowsky Democracy Chair, in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

