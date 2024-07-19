GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trump at the RNC: How has the assassination attempt impacted the US Presidential race? | In Focus podcast

Varghese K George joins us to talk about the Trump assassination attempt, the controversies surrounding it and how this will impact the presidential race. He also discusses why Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate.

Published - July 19, 2024 05:26 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The assassination attempt on Republican nominee Donald Trump has queered the American Presidential race, and in a manner that wouldn’t please the Democrats. In his speech at the Republican National Convention that got over yesterday, Trump struck a new note by stressing on unity, though not at the expense of his white nativist platform. He also announced that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance would be his running mate as vice presidential candidate.

If two broad themes stood out at the Republican Convention, they were unity, and the deification of Trump. Was the assassination attempt a factor in this? Would all his former primary rivals endorsed him so robustly otherwise? With reports speculating that Biden might withdraw, what are the options for the Democrats?

Guest: Varghese K George, The Hindu’s Resident Editor in New Delhi, who recently travelled through the ‘swing states’ on the campaign trail. 

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

