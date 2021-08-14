Tracing the inner workings of the RAW and the ISI | The Hindu On Books podcast

Adrian Levy details the work that he and Cathy Scott-Clark put into Spy Stories

In their book, Spy Stories: Inside the Secret World of The R.A.W and I.S.I, Adrian Levy and Cathy Scott-Clark make several explosive revelations, including about the Pulwama attack and alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. The two foreign journalists seem to have enjoyed an unprecedented level of access to the intelligence establishments on both sides, even working as back-channel diplomats after the Pulwama attack.

In this book, the duo seeks to document the inner workings of the RAW and the ISI. They also trace the career of NSA Ajit Doval through the past few decades, especially from the 1999 Indian Airlines’ flight IC-814 hijack, which the NSA describes as a “diplomatic failure”, to the 2000 Parliament attack, and more recently events in Kashmir, including the 2016 Pathankot and 2019 Pulwama attacks in which 40 personnel were killed, as well as the retaliatory Balakot strikes by the Indian Air Force.

In this podcast, Adrian Levy speaks to Suhasini Haidar on the work that went into the book.

Guest: Adrian Levy, author

Host: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu