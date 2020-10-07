The view from Tokyo on the Quad Ministerial Meet and China | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The Foreign Ministers of India, the U.S., Japan and Australia met on Tuesday in Tokyo to set the agenda for the Quad grouping, at a time when its members are dealing with an increasingly difficult relationship with China. Are the four countries on the same page when it comes to China? What are the main take-aways from the Tokyo meeting, and where does the group go from here?
Guest: Hiroyuki Akita, commentator on foreign affairs in Tokyo
Host: Ananth Krishnan, Beijing Correspondent, The Hindu
You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.
Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath