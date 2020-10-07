The view from Tokyo on the Quad Ministerial Meet and China | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The Foreign Ministers of India, the U.S., Japan and Australia met on Tuesday in Tokyo to set the agenda for the Quad grouping, at a time when its members are dealing with an increasingly difficult relationship with China. Are the four countries on the same page when it comes to China? What are the main take-aways from the Tokyo meeting, and where does the group go from here?

Guest: Hiroyuki Akita, commentator on foreign affairs in Tokyo

Host: Ananth Krishnan, Beijing Correspondent, The Hindu

