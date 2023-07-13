The Triggers | Work-Mind Balance Podcast Episode 2

Work-Mind Balance is a podcast series from The Hindu that focuses on prioritising mental health in a workplace.
Talking about mental health well-being at workspaces is the need of the hour today. Moreover, COVID-19 helped people open their eyes to the power of the invisible. In this episode, we discuss the stressors that may cause signs of anxiety or depression among employees; the need for organisations to address such issues and how the situation might take a turn in the near future.
Guest: Aendri Mishra, counselling psychologist and psychotherapist
Host: Ileena Dutta, Senior Sub Editor, The Hindu.
Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston.
