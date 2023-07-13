HamberMenu
The Triggers | Work-Mind Balance Podcast Episode 2

Did COVID-19 change people’s perspective towards a healthy lifestyle? Have they started prioritising mental health wellbeing yet?

July 13, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Ileena Dutta

Work-Mind Balance is a podcast series from The Hindu that focuses on prioritising mental health in a workplace.

Talking about mental health well-being at workspaces is the need of the hour today. Moreover, COVID-19 helped people open their eyes to the power of the invisible. In this episode, we discuss the stressors that may cause signs of anxiety or depression among employees; the need for organisations to address such issues and how the situation might take a turn in the near future.

Guest: Aendri Mishra, counselling psychologist and psychotherapist

Host: Ileena Dutta, Senior Sub Editor, The Hindu.

Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston.

Stay tuned for more episodes:

