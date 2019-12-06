The Transgender Persons Bill and it’s antecedents | The Hindu analysis podcast
When parliament made into law the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, which had been framed for the welfare of transgender persons, last week, it was met by protests from activists and the transgender community, who said it showed a poor understanding of gender and sexual identity. What are the provisions in the Bill that are problematic and what can be read as signs of progress? We take a look at the Bill and the Supreme Court judgments abs legislation that preceded it. Guest: Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau, The Hindu
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Related Topics National Other States Podcast
Next Story